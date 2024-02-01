Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Nearly 9,000 Palestinian detainees held in Israel jails: Israeli NGO

February 1, 2024 at 5:55 pm

Palestinians, holding banners and photos of their relatives, gather to stage a demonstration on demanding release of the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails in front of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) building in Ramallah, West Bank on January 02, 2024. [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Palestinians, holding banners and photos of their relatives, gather to stage a demonstration on demanding release of the Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails in front of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) building in Ramallah, West Bank on January 02, 2024. [Issam Rimawi/Anadolu via Getty Images]

An Israeli rights group revealed, Thursday, that the number of Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails are near 9,000, including a portion of those arrested in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

HaMoked said the figures obtained by Israeli prison authorities indicate that “8,926 security inmates are held in prisons inside Israel.”

It said, as of February, the Israeli army holds in its prisons, 2,084 Palestinians who were sentenced and 2,752 as remanded prisoners.

The group added that there are 3,484 held under Israeli administrative detention without charge or trial.

HaMoked noted that Israel is holding 606 Palestinians from Gaza under the “unlawful combatants” classification, arrested by the army inside Gaza in the course of its onslaught or from areas around Gaza during the Hamas attack on 7 October.

It noted that it depended on figures provided by the Israel Prison Service.

“Israel’s treatment of security inmates violates their rights to equality, dignity, family life, education and more, in contravention of international law,” said HaMoked.

While still there is no official figure provided by Israeli authorities on the number of Palestinians detained from Gaza as of 7 October, it is estimated that 2,500 have been arrested since Gaza.

The army said, Wednesday, it detained 2,990 Palestinians from areas across the West Bank since 7 October, including 1,350 accused of being members of the Palestinian Resistance group, Hamas.

READ: 30 Palestinians held by Israel found dead, handcuffed inside Gaza school: NGO

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending