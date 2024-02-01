Netanyahu's 'extremist statements' seek to make Hamas take tougher stance, undermine prisoner exchange: Haaretz

Israeli media reported concerns about Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, “making extremist statements” to withdraw from a Hamas prisoner exchange agreement, Anadolu Agency reports.

There are worries about Netanyahu’s recent statements that aim to encourage Hamas to take a tougher stance and undermine the deal, according to an article in the Haaretz newspaper that cited an unnamed official.

“Such a step could potentially allow Israel to continue its military operations by placing the blame on Hamas for the failure of negotiations,” the newspaper quoted the official on Wednesday.

Netanyahu wrote on X: “We are working on a new draft for the release of our hostages, but I must say this: not at any cost.”

“Israel won’t end the war in Gaza, withdraw its troops, or release thousands of terrorists,” said Netanyahu, asserting his “red lines”.

“We are continually working to achieve other goals, such as freeing the hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat, by eliminating Hamas,” said Netanyahu.

The Premier said the government is working on the three goals and will not deviate.

Paris meeting

Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, said negotiations on a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange were taking place in Paris with the US, Israel, Egypt and Qatar, in an interview in Washington on 28 January.

Israel’s Channel 12 television reported later that, in Paris, talks mediated by the US, Qatar and Egypt included the participation of intelligence directors from Israel, resulting in the preparation of a deal proposal.

Israel would stop attacks on Gaza for 45 days and 35 Israeli hostages would be released in exchange for the liberation of thousands of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli prisoners, according to the offer.

Hamas announced that it received the proposal, including an increase in humanitarian aid to Gaza, and said it is working on it.

US National Security Council spokesman, John Kirby, said a framework emerged for negotiations on a ceasefire and a prisoner exchange in Paris, with concrete progress, especially on a prisoner exchange, in an interview with MSNBC network.

