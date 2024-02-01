Middle East Monitor
UK’s unexpected policy shift on Palestinian statehood

UK Parliament Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Alicia Kearns says Foreign Secretary David Cameron’s recent statements on recognising a Palestinian state is an ‘enormous shift’ in UK policy, and fundamentally ‘the right move’. On Monday, Cameron spoke to the Conservative Middle East Council, saying that showing progress toward a two-state solution was essential to negotiating peace, and called Israel’s security policies of the last three decades ‘a failure.’

February 1, 2024 at 6:58 pm

