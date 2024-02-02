Israel settlers set car on fire, wrote death threats on Palestinian homes in Occupied West Bank

Israeli settlers, last night, set a car on fire while attacking homes on the outskirts of the Palestinian town of As-Sawiya, based south of Nablus in the Occupied West Bank.

According to Wafa news agency, the heavily armed settler groups rampaged through the Al-Jora neighbourhood, targeting the homes of local residents.

During the attack, they set fire to a Palestinian vehicle and wrote death threats on the walls of the homes of local Palestinian residents.

It comes after the United States, yesterday, imposed sanctions on several Israeli settlers for their assaults on Palestinian communities in the Occupied West Bank, accusing them of undermining stability and security in Israel and the Palestinian Territories.

The move comes amid increasing pressure on President Joe Biden, who faces growing pressure due to his unwavering support for Israel’s war on Gaza, while campaigning for re-election in November.

Estimates indicate that about 700,000 Israeli settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the Occupied West Bank, adjacent to East Jerusalem. Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the Occupied Territories are considered illegal.

Tensions have been running high across the West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip on 7 October.

More than 370 Palestinians have since been killed and almost 4,400 others injured by Israeli forces in the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. Of these 370 fatalities, 360 were killed by Israeli forces, eight by Israeli settlers and two by either Israeli forces or settlers.

