Turkiye detains 7 suspected of selling information to Israel Mossad - official

Turkish authorities detained seven people suspected of selling information to Israel’s Mossad intelligence service in connection with tracking and monitoring local targets, a Turkish security official said on Friday, Reuters reports.

According to the report, Turkiye has previously warned Israel of “serious consequences” if it tries to hunt down members of the Palestinian group, Hamas, living outside Palestinian Territories, including in Turkiye.

Turkish and Israeli leaders have traded public barbs since Israel’s war with Hamas began last October, the report added.

Turkiye, unlike most of its Western allies and some Arab nations, does not classify Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

The security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Turkish police and the country’s MIT intelligence agency had conducted joint operations in Istanbul and Izmir as part of an investigation by the Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s office.

The latest operations come a month after a round of suspected Mossad-related arrests in Turkiye.

