UNRWA says it annually submits detailed staff list to Israel UNRWA spokesperson Tamara Alrifai confirms that Israel is aware of all the employees working for the organisation, as UNRWA hands over an annual list to the Israeli government containing all the names of the employees working within the occupied Palestinian territories. More than 10 western countries including the US, UK and Germany said they would suspend funding to UNRWA after Israel accused 12 staff members of taking part in the 7 October events. The suspension of funds will impact two million civilians, over half of them children, who rely on UNRWA aid in Gaza.