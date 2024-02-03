Mayor Hammoud encourages Biden to engage in constructive dialogues 'President Biden as the candidate to put forward a policy platform that is receptive to all of Americans.' In an interview on CNN, Dearborn, MI Mayor Abdullah Hammoud encouraged US President Biden to engage in constructive dialogues regarding the Middle East and Gaza, highlighting that his city and its population have first-hand experience that may shed light on what’s happening in Gaza and why it’s essential for Biden to call for an immediate ceasefire. Hammoud said: ‘I absolutely think it's a missed opportunity whenever dialogue can happen, constructive dialogue that can help save lives.’ He added: ‘Tangible steps that can be taken because what we understand is only diplomatic efforts can lead to lasting peace and justice.’