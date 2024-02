MEMO meets Jabablia’s children on their chase of food Driving their bikes through the rubble of their city all the way to the sea, MEMO meets Gazan children on their way back from a chase of food at the beach. One of them was triumphant to get back with a can of Beans and another of Hummus, while the others weren’t. All of them told MEMO they were starving and it has been so dire for them. The kids say their journey to the area by the sea was terrifying and that the sight of destruction brought more fear to it. The kids who struggled to get their bikes running, came from an area far away, in hopes of grasping any leftovers by the soldiers.