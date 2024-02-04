Over Pro-Palestine demonstrations: Ken Griffin won’t support Harvard Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, billionaire and a prominent donor to Harvard University, has cut his financial support to Harvard University over Pro-Palestine demonstrations. Griffin labels students participating in the demonstrations as ‘whining snowflakes’ saying that Harvards should be more keen on educating leaders of the American institutions’ future. He asserts his intentions not to hire any participants in the stances against Israel and the discontinuation of his Harvard funding.