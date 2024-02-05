British Muslims' support for Labour drops significantly over Gaza war response A new survey by Survation and the Labour Muslim Network (LMN) has found support from British Muslims for the UK Labour Party to have dropped by half over the party's handling of the war in Gaza, falling to 43% from 86% in 2019. Ali Milani, the national chair of the Labour Muslim Network, says the Labour Party is at a ‘crisis point’ and risks losing British Muslim support ‘for generations’ if they do not call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and call for the recognition of a Palestinian state.