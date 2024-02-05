Muslim members of UK Labour Party warn of voter loss over Gaza stance

Muslim members of the UK’s Labour Party have emphasised the potential loss of support from Muslim voters if the party does not alter its stance on the Gaza conflict, where Israel launched a military campaign after the 7 October attacks by Hamas and has killed more than 27,000 people, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Labour Muslim Network (LMN) comprising Muslim MPs, mayors, municipal councillors, and registered party members, issued a statement highlighting the deepening rift between the party and its traditionally loyal Muslim base.

The statement underscored the findings of a recent survey indicating a fracture in the long-standing bond between the Labour Party and Muslim voters, citing the Party’s response to the prolonged Israeli attacks in Gaza as a primary catalyst for the disenchantment.

“These findings come in the context of over 100 days of Israel’s continuous assault on Gaza … the Labour Party’s response has been unacceptable and deeply offensive to Muslims across Britain,” the statement read.

“Muslim voters have been watching and are now sending a clear message – they will not support any political party that does not fervently oppose the crimes committed against the people of Gaza. The Labour leadership must change paths now, or risk losing the support of the Muslim community for a generation,” it added.

The Labour Party supports the government’s stance on Gaza, as well as its rhetoric of a “humanitarian pause” in the conflict and a “sustainable ceasefire”.

According to the British government, a “sustainable ceasefire” includes the destruction of Hamas so that it cannot threaten Israel again.

Besides the casualties, the Israeli offensive has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while much of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.

