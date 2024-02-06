Al Jazeera reports on journalistic failure in Wall Street Journal article Al Jazeera reports on the recent Wall Street Journal article, based on Israeli intelligence, that claimed one in 10 of UNRWA’s staff members had ‘links to Hamas,’ without fact-checking those claims. The credibility of the piece has been called into question following revelations that one of its co-authors, an American citizen, had previously volunteered for the Israeli military. The Wall Street Journal declined to comment when approached by Al Jazeera for clarification on the story and the co-author, Carrie Keller-Lynn.