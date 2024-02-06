Gantz seeks help from Likud MKs to topple Netanyahu

Israel’s former defence minister Benny Gantz has sought help from Likud MKs to topple Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel Army Radio has reported. Gantz is currently a member of the war cabinet set up by Netanyahu in October. The prime minister is the leader of the Likud Party

Envoys acting on behalf of Gantz made contacts recently with ministers and Knesset members from Likud to promote replacing Netanyahu in the Knesset. Members of the party were allegedly promised political support in the National Unity Party if they could withdraw their confidence from Netanyahu, without toppling the government.

The idea is to oust Netanyahu and replace him with another candidate from Likud. According to the radio report, close associates of Gantz suggested different candidates for the position of prime minister, without demanding his appointment to the role. No names were mentioned.

The basic idea, it seems, is to appoint an agreed-upon candidate for a specific period, who pledges not to run for the leadership of the Likud in the future. The radio station also noted that Gantz chose not to comment on the report.

