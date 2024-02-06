Horrifying testimonies reveal Gaza detainees were tortured in Israel jails

Testimonies given by Palestinian detainees reveal the physical and psychological torture they endured at the hand of Israeli occupation forces.

In response to the revelations, Hamas said: “We call on human rights and international institutions to follow up on the horrifying testimonies given by Palestinian detainees from Gaza who were recently released of the physical and psychological torture and violations they suffered in the prisons of the occupation, which deliberately conceals their places of detention, their numbers and the conditions of their detention.”

These testimonies, it added, are new evidence of the war crimes and crimes against humanity the occupation state of Israel is committing.

Hamas affirmed that these crimes require legal pursuit before international courts and specialised courts.

Palestinians who have been released by occupation forces after weeks of detention have shown signs of torture, with swollen hands and feet after being handcuffed for the entire period, electrocuted and beaten. They reported being stripped and left to sleep on gravel with no cover in the winter cold.

