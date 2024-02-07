Harvard faces US govt probe for possible discrimination against Muslims

Harvard University is facing a US government investigation for possible discrimination following a civil rights complaint filed by Arab and Muslim students.

Since the latest fighting started in Israel-Palestine in October, more than 60 investigations by the US Department of Education have been launched into K-12 schools, colleges and universities over allegations of discrimination related to shared ancestry, ABC News has reported.

“We support the work of the Office of Civil Rights to ensure students’ rights to access educational programmes are safeguarded and will work with the office to address their questions,” Jason Newton, a spokesman for Harvard told the outlet.

The Muslim Legal Fund of America, which lodged the complaint on behalf of the students in January, claims that they have faced “rampant harassment and racist attacks including doxxing, stalking and assault. Our complaint addresses Harvard’s failure to protect more than a dozen students from harassment, intimidation and threats based solely on their status as Palestinian, Arab, Muslim, and supporters of Palestinian rights.”

The group also said certain students have been subjected to assault due to their wearing keffiyehs, the traditional Palestinian scarves.

“This investigation signifies an important step toward accountability and justice for these students, who all deserve the right to learn in a safe environment and the freedom to express their views,” the fund added.

READ: UK tribunal rules academic was fired for anti-Zionist views