Iraq resistance: Assassinations by the US will not go unpunished

Harakat Hezbollah Al-Nujaba, one of the Islamic resistance factions in Iraq, stressed that the American targeting of leaders in the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades yesterday will not go unpunished.

Harakat Hezbollah Al-Nujaba (HHN) said in a statement: “O heroic resistors, you who are fighting the brutal occupier, this is your time, and this is your battle. By God, we only die once, let it be with honour and dignity, and let our revenge for the blood of the martyrs be retaliation against America, its agents, its partners and its interests. Let this be our path and our primary cause from now on.”

“Today, in the centre of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, the treacherous American aircraft that roam in our airspace, violating our sovereignty without any deterrent, targeted the leader of the Hashed Al-Shaabi coalition and Kataib Hezbollah leader, the Mujahed Haj Abu Bakr Al-Saadi… resulting in his martyrdom. Where is our sovereignty and where is the sanctity of blood and land?”

The movement warned: “These violations will not be the last and will not cease without a firm official position from the Iraqi government. Our response will be targeted, God willing, and these crimes will not go unpunished. You will know at that point that our patience has run out. Wait for the response and we will choose the appropriate time and place. The righteous will triumph in the end.”

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that it carried out a strike yesterday evening that resulted in the killing of a senior leader of the Iraqi Hezbollah Brigades.

The UN Special Envoy to Iraq, Jeanine Hennis, confirmed that the ongoing attacks on Iraq threaten its “hard-won stability”, warning that the country was “on a knife edge”.

While the Pentagon announced that the recent strikes by US forces on sites in Syria and Iraq will not be a “long campaign.”

