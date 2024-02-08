Israel will ask mediators to pressure Hamas for different responses to hostage deal, media reports

Yedioth Ahronoth reported yesterday that Israel will ask mediators to pressure Hamas for a new ceasefire proposal.

According to the Hebrew newspaper, an Israeli source pointed to Hamas’s response to the outlines of the prisoner exchange deal and the counterproposal to the movement, saying that Hamas’s proposal contains many issues that Israel cannot agree to.

The source added Israel will ask mediators to pressure Hamas for different responses to the hostage deal.

Hamas proposed a four-and-a-half-month ceasefire plan that would lead to an end to the war, in response to a proposal sent last week by Qatari and Egyptian mediators backed by the United States and Israel.

The proposal would see Palestinian resistance groups exchange remaining Israeli prisoners of war they captured on 7 October for Palestinian prisoners. The reconstruction of Gaza would begin, Israeli forces would withdraw completely and bodies and remains would be exchanged.

