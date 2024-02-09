Barak: War goals not achieved, Netanyahu's failure a disgrace for Israel

Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak said that current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is “incapable of making decisions” regarding the war on Gaza, considering the failure to reach a deal with Hamas to release prisoners as a “disgrace”.

This came in an article written by Barak, titled “Netanyahu is incapable of making decisions,” published by Israel’s Channel 12 yesterday, in which he called for early elections to immediately oust Netanyahu.

Barak said that it is possible to brag endlessly through public statements, but this will not change the reality: this is not the way to wage a war that seeks complete victory.

Israel, he continued, is currently suffering from a leadership vacuum at the political level, a slowdown in vital decisions, a mysterious atmosphere among the leaders and confusion in communications with the United States.

Tel Aviv must achieve the return of the prisoners of war held in Gaza, dismantle Hamas’s capabilities and authority, coordinate relations with the United States to ensure the continuation of arms supplies and support in the Security Council, prevent sliding into a regional conflict and protect its vital interests on the day after the war, Barak explained.

