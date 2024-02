Paramilitary commander killed in US drone strike in Baghdad The US military confirmed the killing of a commander from Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group in Iraq that the Pentagon linked to an attack that killed three US troops, in a US drone strike in eastern Baghdad on Wednesday. Crowds gathered at the site of the assassination on Wednesday, where Kataib Hezbollah commander Abu Baqir al-Saadi was killed, chanting ‘America is the Greater Satan.’