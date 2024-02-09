Middle East Monitor
Protesters block military manufacturing facility in Chicago

On Wednesday, pro-Palestine protesters in Chicago shut down weapons manufacturing facility Woodward, blocking surrounding streets and barricading entrances to the plant. The protesters said Woodward makes parts for Boeing that are used in missiles and bombs being dropped in Gaza, making the company complicit in thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza. Israel has killed more than 27,000 Palestinians since the start of its military offensive in Gaza on 7 October, including over 12,000 children.

February 9, 2024 at 2:35 pm

