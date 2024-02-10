Palestine Presidency: ‘Netanyahu statements pose displacement threat’

The Palestinian Presidency expressed its strong rejection, condemnation and denunciation of the statements made by the head of the occupation government, Benjamin Netanyahu, regarding plans to continue the Israeli aggression in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip and evacuate Palestinian citizens from it. The Presidency believes that this poses a real threat and is a dangerous prelude to the implementation of the rejected Israeli policy that aims to displace the Palestinian people from their land.

The Palestinian Presidency added in a statement issued on Friday evening that it holds the occupation government fully responsible for the repercussions of this, as well as the US administration, stressing the danger of such a destructive policy.

The Presidency confirmed that the Palestinian people will not accept being displaced from their homeland.

It also called on the United Nations Security Council to undertake its responsibilities because the occupation taking this step threatens security and peace in the region and the world and crosses all red lines.

“It is time for everyone to bear their responsibility in confronting the creation of another catastrophe that will push the entire region into endless wars,” it noted.

