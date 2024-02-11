Middle East Monitor
Analyst Diana Buttu discusses reactions to the genocide in Gaza

Palestinian analyst Diana Buttu provides insight into the public and global reactions to the genocide in Gaza. She highlights the facts that Israeli officials have gaslighted public opinion into disbelieving the statistics on the civilian deaths in Gaza. She underscores the constant dehumanisation by the Israelis and the inevitable dehumanisation when Palestinians ‘have to prove’ that they are being killed.

February 11, 2024 at 2:58 pm

