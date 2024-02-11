MEMO unravels Hind’s rescuers’ bombardment

Middle East Monitor
1074-55, the plate number of the ambulance that had rushed to rescue little Hind Rajab bleeding in her family’s car after an Israeli attack. MEMO correspondent Motasem Dalloul uncovers the details of the brutal bombardment of the hardly recognisable ambulance and the murder of the paramedics Youssef Zeno and Ahmad Al-Madhoun. The tragic bombardment left both medics unrecognisable while civil defence tried to gather their remains to give them a proper burial. The Rajab family and their rescuers' story are considered a testament to the brutality and indiscrimination of the Israeli army’s offences.

February 11, 2024 at 6:26 pm

