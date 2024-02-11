Palestinians in northern Gaza Strip cannot even find fodder to eat: Gaza gov't

Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are now facing great danger due to food scarcity amid the ongoing devastating war waged by Israel since Oct. 7, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Palestinian families eat half a meal every two days while residents in the northern Gaza Strip cannot even find fodder to eat due to the war of extermination that Israel has been waging against the Strip for months,” the Director General of the Government Media Office in Gaza, Ismail Al-Thawabta, told Anadolu on Sunday.

“The (Israeli) occupation prevents humanitarian aid trucks from reaching the northern Gaza Strip governorate,” Thawabta said, noting that “the humanitarian situation in the northern Gaza Strip is now long passed the catastrophic stage.”

The official held “the occupation responsible for blockading the Gaza Strip and preventing the arrival of aid.”

Thawabta also called for “stopping the occupation’s attacks on civilians, ending the war, and putting pressure on Israel to break the siege on the Gaza Strip.”

Flouting the provisional ruling of the International Court of Justice, Israel continues its onslaught on the Gaza Strip where at least 28,176 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and 67,784 injured since Oct. 7, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a cross-border attack by Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 people.

The Israeli offensive has left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

