9 more Israeli soldiers injured in Gaza fighting, military says

The Israeli army said Monday that nine more soldiers had been injured in clashes in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, Anadolu Agency reports.

Figures released by the army showed that 1,326 soldiers had been injured since Israel expanded its ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on 27 October.

According to military figures, at least 566 soldiers have been killed and 2,864 others injured since the outbreak of the conflict on 7 October.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since an 7 October Hamas attack, killing at least 28,340 people and injuring 67,984 others, while nearly 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in the Hamas attack.

The Israeli onslaught has left 85% of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

In late 2023, South Africa filed a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of failing to uphold its commitments under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

In its interim ruling in January, the UN court ruled that South Africa’s claims are plausible. It ordered provisional measures for Israel’s government to desist from genocidal acts, and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

