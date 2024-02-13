Egypt politicians demand Sisi intervene to stop Israel invasion of Rafah

A number of Egyptian politicians and intellectuals have called on President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi to send a deterrent message to the world stating that Egypt will not stand idly by if Israel continues its aggression on Rafah where 1.5 million Palestinians have sought refuge from the Israeli bombardment across the enclave.

The message addressed to Al-Sisi comes after the Israeli aggression reached areas in Rafah along the Egyptian border.

Dr. Hassan Nafaa, professor of political science at Cairo University, said the decisive hour in Gaza is approaching, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisting on invading Rafah after forcibly deporting more than a million Palestinians.

“The president is required to personally send a deterrent message stating that Egypt will not stand idly by and at the same time call for an emergency Arab summit,” he added.

For his part, journalist Osama Al-Alfi called on Al-Sisi to visit the Rafah Crossing as an expression of the Egyptian people and leadership’s solidarity with the Palestinian people’s struggle and rights, and to refute the rumours promoted by Tel Aviv that Egypt has approved Israel’s plans to annihilate the Palestinian resistance.

Journalist Mustafa Bakri, who has close ties to the Sisi regime, said the Egyptian army is on alert to confront any developments, stressing that national security and Egypt’s borders are a red line, and the entire Egyptian people support their army and its Supreme Commander, Al-Sisi.

He added that the Israeli genocide in Gaza is a “Holocaust” that has never been witnessed in modern history and is a disgrace to the entire world, signalling the downfall of all international organisations and conventions.

Some analysts have warned that Israel may bomb the wall that Egypt has erected along the border with the besieged Gaza Strip to open corridors for Palestinians to leave Gaza, as part of its plan to resettle Gaza and rid the enclave of its indigenous population.

READ: Egypt says committed to upholding peace treaty with Israel