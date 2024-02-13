Professor unfairly dismissed for anti-Zionism receives warm welcome Professor David Miller receives a standing ovation and a warm welcome at the Malcolm X Community Centre in Bristol, UK. Miller, who was a professor of political sociology at the University of Bristol, was fired by the university after being accused of anti-Semitic comments. An employment tribunal ruled on 5 February this year that he was unfairly and wrongfully dismissed in October 2021 and discriminated against because of his anti-Zionist beliefs.