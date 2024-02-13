Turkiye arrests Russian at nuclear plant in Daesh probe, sources say

Turkish counter-terrorism police investigating Daesh have detained a Russian citizen working at a nuclear power plant under construction on Turkiye’s southern coast, security sources said today, Reuters reports.

The suspect was caught working under a fake identity at the $20-billion Akkuyu nuclear plant, which is being built by Russian conglomerate Rosatom in the Mediterranean province of Mersin, the sources added.

Police in Mersin said that a Turkish court formally arrested the foreign national. Its statement did not specify the suspect’s nationality or give further details on the operation.

Last week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Turkiye had detained 147 people suspected of having ties to Daesh in operations across 33 provinces.

Last month, a Turkish citizen was killed by two Daesh gunmen at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in Istanbul. Turkish police detained two people suspected of carrying out the attack.

