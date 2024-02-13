Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Turkiye arrests Russian at nuclear plant in Daesh probe, sources say

February 13, 2024 at 2:14 pm

An aerial view of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is expected to meet 10 percent of Turkiye's electricity needs in Gulnar district of Mersin, Turkiye on June 14, 2023 [Serkan Avci - Anadolu Agency]

An aerial view of Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is expected to meet 10 percent of Turkiye’s electricity needs in Gulnar district of Mersin, Turkiye on June 14, 2023 [Serkan Avci – Anadolu Agency]

Turkish counter-terrorism police investigating Daesh have detained a Russian citizen working at a nuclear power plant under construction on Turkiye’s southern coast, security sources said today, Reuters reports.

The suspect was caught working under a fake identity at the $20-billion Akkuyu nuclear plant, which is being built by Russian conglomerate Rosatom in the Mediterranean province of Mersin, the sources added.

Police in Mersin said that a Turkish court formally arrested the foreign national. Its statement did not specify the suspect’s nationality or give further details on the operation.

Last week, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Turkiye had detained 147 people suspected of having ties to Daesh in operations across 33 provinces.

Last month, a Turkish citizen was killed by two Daesh gunmen at the Italian Santa Maria Catholic Church in Istanbul. Turkish police detained two people suspected of carrying out the attack.

READ: Turkiye President Erdogan to put Gaza crisis at center stage in upcoming UAE, Egypt visits

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending