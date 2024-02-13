UK leaders should ‘hang their heads in shame’ over Gaza genocide, Scottish leaders says 

Scottish leader Humza Yousaf yesterday condemned the UK government and the opposition Labour Party for failing to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Anadolu news agency reported.

The remarks come after Israeli forces launched a new wave of attacks this time on Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip late Sunday, killing over 100 Palestinians and injuring dozens more.

“Keir Starmer and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s unwillingness to call for an immediate ceasefire will never be forgotten, nor forgiven,” Yousaf said on X.

“The UK Government and Labour Opposition should hang their heads in shame as we witness a massacre that is killing thousands of women & children in front of our very eyes,” he added.

Keir Starmer & Sunak's unwillingness to call for an immediate ceasefire will never be forgotten, nor forgiven. The UK Government & Labour Opposition should hang their heads in shame as we witness a massacre that is killing thousands of women & children in front of our very eyes. https://t.co/fhVa2vfHwE — Humza Yousaf (@HumzaYousaf) February 12, 2024

Meanwhile, the Scottish National Party’s (SNP) Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has written to both Sunak and Starmer, urging them to back an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

The Israeli army used gunboats to bomb the seashore, as well as helicopters to fire machine guns at citizens and displaced people in the northwest of Rafah.

Palestinians sought refuge in Rafah after the Israeli occupation army launched intensified bombing campaigns on Gaza City and Khan Yunis, as well as their surrounding towns and neighbourhoods. Since 7 October, Israel has killed more than 28,000 Palestinians and caused widespread destruction in Gaza. It is now also banning the entry of basic goods including medical equipment, medicines, food and batteries.

READ: Scottish leader says UK refusal to call for immediate truce in Gaza ‘shameful’