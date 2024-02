All eyes on Rafah: Israel's brutal evacuation plan 1.5 million Palestinians living in the designated 'safe zone' of Rafah in southern Gaza have just been told that Israeli troops are preparing to invade. In fact, Rafah has never really been safe and hundreds of displaced Palestinians seeking refuge have been killed by air strikes in recent weeks. With the only 'safe zone' left in Gaza a tiny strip of land to the west of Rafah and the crossing into Egypt closed, the question being asked by the Rafah refugees, as well as the rest of the world is, where are they supposed to go?