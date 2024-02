Israeli Jew tells Gazans to ‘admit defeat’ and release the hostages An Israeli individual tells the people of Gaza to ‘admit defeat’ and release Israeli hostages if they want ‘the beginning’ of a solution to the ongoing war. He says ‘only Rahaf remains and the Israelis are going to occupy it too’. Israel has killed over 28,000 Palestinians in Gaza since the start of its onslaught on 7 October. The majority of those killed are women and children