Kirby says Israel has taken ‘actions that even I'm not sure our own military would take’ to inform civilians The White House national security communications adviser John Kirby says while Israel has not taken ‘enough’ action to reduce civilian casualties, they have taken action that he’s not sure even the US military would take in terms of informing civilian populations where to evacuate ahead of military operations. He also added that the US ‘made clear’ they would not support a military operation in Rafah that ‘did not properly account’ for over a million refugees pushed to Rafah from all over Gaza.