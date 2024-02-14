Middle East Monitor
UK minister Lee Rowley says Israel’s actions are ‘within the bounds of international law’

UK Minister of State for Housing Lee Rowley says he has ‘no reason’ to suggest Israel’s actions in Gaza are not within the bounds of international law. His words come after the International Court of Justice (ICJ) found there to be ‘plausible’ evidence that Israel’s actions in Gaza amount to genocide. Israel has killed over 28,000 civilians in Gaza since 7 October. The majority are women and children.

February 14, 2024 at 2:31 pm

