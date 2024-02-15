Brazil's Lula slams Israel on Gaza war

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said today that multilateral institutions are failing to resolve international conflicts and criticised Israeli actions in Gaza, Reuters reported.

“Israel’s behaviour has no explanation: with the pretext of fighting Hamas, it is killing women and children,” he said after meeting Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Egypt.

“At a time when we should be talking about increasing food production, we are talking about the insanity of war. War brings no benefit to anyone. The member countries of the UN Security Council should be pacifists but they are the ones who started the latest wars,” he added

Lula said there would not be peace without the establishment of a Palestinian state and called for an immediate ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, stressing the important role Egypt play in bringing about a ceasefire deal.

Brazil has been an outspoken critic of Israel’s attack on Gaza and backed South Africa’s efforts to end the aggression through the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

READ: Brazil backs South Africa’s ICJ genocide case against Israel