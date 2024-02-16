After 130 days of war, a young man shares his reflections on Quranic verses A young man from Gaza recites two verses of the Quran, writing his reflections in an Instagram post. ‘I reflect [on] these as a person that lost everything in [a] couple [of] seconds, I reflect that nothing is worth caring about more than the fact we will leave everything behind and move onto another world,’ he said, ‘Everything tells us death is a matter of time. We will all face it whether we like it or not.’