After 130 days of war, a young man shares his reflections on Quranic verses

A young man from Gaza recites two verses of the Quran, writing his reflections in an Instagram post. ‘I reflect [on] these as a person that lost everything in [a] couple [of] seconds, I reflect that nothing is worth caring about more than the fact we will leave everything behind and move onto another world,’ he said, ‘Everything tells us death is a matter of time. We will all face it whether we like it or not.’

February 16, 2024 at 8:35 am

