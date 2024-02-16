Biden says he pushed Netanyahu for temporary ceasefire

US President Joe Biden said Friday he has had extensive talks with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent days in which he pushed for a temporary ceasefire, Reuters reports.

The Biden administration has been prodding Israel to undertake a humanitarian pause that would allow for the release of hostages still being held by Hamas, months after the 7 October Hamas-led attack on Israel.

“I’ve had extensive conversations with the prime minister of Israel over the last several days, almost an hour each, and I’ve made the case, and I feel very strongly about it, that there has to be a temporary ceasefire to get the prisoners out, to get the hostages out,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

Biden on Thursday again told Netanyahu that he should not proceed with military action in Rafah without a credible and executable plan to protect Palestinian civilians, the White House said.

