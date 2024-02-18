Corbyn urges the UK to take action for Palestine Former Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn MP urges the government of the United Kingdom to take action for Gaza in light of the resolution of the International Justice Court and the turnout of the Global Action Day. Over 120 cities in 45 countries have answered the call for a Global Action Day for Gaza, demanding world leaders to take prompt action to stop the aggressions in Gaza. Corbyn called upon British politicians to take part in the global movement and end the ongoing aggressions in Gaza. Corbyn posed a question to the UK: ‘Is Britain going to be left behind in this global movement?’