Egypt's Foreign Minister demands accountability for Hamas’ interruption of peace Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry says Hamas was financed to perpetuate a division between existing mainstream Palestinian peacemaking entities. Shoukry labels Hamas as an outsider to the accepted majority of the Palestinian people. He said the issue of empowering Hamas requires accountability and has been neglected for a long time. Shoukry’s statements come in parallel with the continuous Israeli aggressions against the people of Gaza under the mission of ‘eradicating Hamas’.