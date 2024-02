Gazans seeking bits of aid to counter famine Disturbing footage emerged from Gaza where people were seen risking their lives in seeking the available aid they could get through the small number of trucks allowed to enter. Aid trucks are at the border crossings awaiting Israeli permission, while the majority is denied. The denial of aid entrance by the Israeli authorities is threatening a much wider spread of famine amongst the people of Gaza, who are without shelter and medicine facing a harsh winter and constant fire.