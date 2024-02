Israeli officer orders soldiers to kill any Palestinian resisting arrest Footage of an Israeli officer passing instructions to his soldiers regarding Palestinian detainees went viral on social media. The officer told his soldiers that no Palestinian was innocent while ordering them to kill anyone who resisted his arrest. The officer was seen interrogating a detainee who denied having anything to do with October 7, the officer told his soldiers that this denial would become a confession after a while. Observers fear Human Rights violations as the detainees' hands were tied behind their backs, while blindfolded and threatened to be killed. They expressed reservations that the confirmation of assured confessions may indicate further torture in Israeli military detainment centres.