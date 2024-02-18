Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

'Neutrality is not an option': Bethlehem pastor tells UK church as Israel's war on Gaza rages on

Neutrality on Gaza is 'not an option', Bethlehem's Reverend Dr Munther Isaac said in a sermon today as he addressed crowds at the Bloomsbury Central Baptist Church in the British capital. During his address, the Palestinian pastor urged the Church of England not to 'turn a blind eye to genocide', describing Gaza as 'the moral compass of the world'. 'We either side with the logic of power and ruthlessness, with the lords of war and with those who justify and rationalise the killing of children, or you side with the victims of oppression and injustice and those who are besieged and dehumanised by the forces of empire and colonisation.'

February 18, 2024 at 7:20 pm

READ: Israeli government rejects unilateral recognition of Palestinian state

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending