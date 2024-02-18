'Neutrality is not an option': Bethlehem pastor tells UK church as Israel's war on Gaza rages on Neutrality on Gaza is 'not an option', Bethlehem's Reverend Dr Munther Isaac said in a sermon today as he addressed crowds at the Bloomsbury Central Baptist Church in the British capital. During his address, the Palestinian pastor urged the Church of England not to 'turn a blind eye to genocide', describing Gaza as 'the moral compass of the world'. 'We either side with the logic of power and ruthlessness, with the lords of war and with those who justify and rationalise the killing of children, or you side with the victims of oppression and injustice and those who are besieged and dehumanised by the forces of empire and colonisation.'