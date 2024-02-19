Hamas welcomes Brazilian president's statement on Israel’s war on Gaza

Hamas has welcomed the statements issued by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in which he compared the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip to the Holocaust.

In a statement on its Telegram channel, Hamas said da Silva’s statements were “an accurate description” of the suffering endured by the Palestinians in Gaza, and the enormity of the Zionist crime committed with cover and open support from the US administration of President Joe Biden.

It called on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to take into account the president’s statements regarding the violations and atrocities suffered by the Palestinian people at the hands of the Israeli army and its terrorist settlers that are unprecedented in modern history.

Read: Pope Francis prays for peace in Palestine, Ukraine, ignores Israel