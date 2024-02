Owen Jones discusses Keir Starmer’s shift in position on Gaza British journalist Owen Jones discusses UK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer’s recent shift in his position on Israel’s war on Gaza after he called for an immediate ceasefire on Sunday. Starmer had refused to do so for the past four months, and even justified Israel’s actions in Gaza. Israel has killed over 28,000 Palestinians in Gaza since the start of its offensive on 7 October, including over 12,000 children.