‘What time is it? It’s almost night. I’m scared’ The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Sunday released a new audio recording of the six-year-old Hind Rajab, documenting the moments of horror she experienced while trapped alone with the bodies of her dead relatives as the Israeli tanks neared. The PRCS said Hind pleaded with their rescue teams for over three hours to save her. Hind was found dead on 10 February, along with the two PRCS paramedics, Yusef Al-Zaino and Ahmed Al-Madhoun, who went out to rescue her, 12 days after losing contact with the PRCS.