Russia envoy discusses situation in Gaza with Palestinian, Israeli officials

Russia’s Special Envoy for the Middle East and North Africa region, on Tuesday, discussed the situation in Gaza with Palestinian and Israeli officials, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Mikhail Bogdanov spoke over the phone with representatives of the Fatah Movement and the Hamas group and discussed issues related to the Gaza conflict.

Expressing the meeting put an emphasis on the growing “humanitarian catastrophe” in the Gaza Strip, the statement said that a detailed exchange of views was also held on issues related to preparations for an inter-Palestinian meeting.

“At the same time, the Russian side confirmed its unchanged principled position in support of Palestinian unity on the political platform of the Palestine Liberation Organisation,” it added.

In a separate statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Bogdanov also held a meeting with Israel’s Ambassador to Russia, Simona Halperin, at her request.

The statement said that the meeting focused on the Gaza conflict and that Bogdanov conveyed Russia’s “consistent, principled position in support of a comprehensive Middle East settlement on the basis of relevant decisions of the UN and its Security Council.”

“The state and prospects for further development of Russian-Israeli relations were also discussed. A number of issues on the bilateral agenda were examined in detail,” it added.

The Foreign Ministry said Bogdanov also held talks with Amin Safiya, Russia’s honorary Consul-General in Israel’s North District.

READ: Gaza: Grave violations against children must stop, says Save the Children CEO