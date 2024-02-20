UN: Premature babies in Gaza at risk of imminent death 

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) warned today that premature babies in the Gaza Strip are at risk of imminent death due to Israeli attacks on hospitals.

“Premature babies are at imminent risk of death in #Gaza due to the blockade, Israel’s constant attacks on hospitals, lack of medicine and fuel, and rampant infectious diseases,” the UN agency said via its UNFPA Arab States account on X, formerly Twitter.

“This cycle of suffering must end.”

The UNFPA reiterated its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Since 7 October, Israel has been waging a devastating war on the Gaza Strip, resulting in tens of thousands of casualties, most of whom are children and women, in addition to an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe and a noticeable deterioration in infrastructure and properties, according to Palestinian and international data.

This has led to Israel facing charges of violations of the Genocide Convention before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

