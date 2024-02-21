Israel: 46 soldiers injured in 24 hours in Gaza battles

Data released by the Israeli occupation army yesterday revealed that 46 soldiers were injured in the past 24 hours during the ongoing battles in the Gaza Strip.

According to the data published on the army’s official website, the number of wounded soldiers and officers has increased since the beginning of the war on 7 October to 2,984, up from 2,938 on Monday.

This brings the number of Israeli soldiers injured between Monday and Tuesday to 46.

In December, the non-profit Disabled Veterans Organisation warned that the number of wounded Israeli soldiers is likely to reach approximately 20,000 once those diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder are included.

