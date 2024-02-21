Israel bombs Kafar Sousah neighbourhood in Damascus

Violent explosions were heard in the Syrian capital, Damascus, this morning, accompanied by rising clouds of smoke, as a result of an aerial attack that targeted the Kafar Sousah area on the southwestern edge of the city.

The Syrian regime’s SANA news agency said that an Israeli aggression targeted the Kafar Sousah residential area in Damascus.

Sham FM radio, associated with the Syrian regime, reported successive explosions in the capital, and smoke rising, adding, “initial information indicates an Israeli attack on the city’s vicinity.”

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) also said that the violent explosions resulted from new Israeli raids targeting the vicinity of the capital, Damascus.

Local sources confirmed to Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that “explosions were heard in the neighbourhoods of the city of Damascus and its surroundings, followed by billows of smoke rising in the Kafar Sousah area, which extends into Damascus and in the southwestern border of the city of Damascus, where the influence of the Iranian-backed militias extends.”

The sources added that the area from which the smoke came is sensitive on a security level and is within the security square in Damascus. The area is located a few hundred metres behind the Iranian embassy located on the Mezzeh Highway, and there are a number of sites belonging to Iranian-backed militias in the Kafar Sousah area, which is also an extension of the Mezzeh Military Airport.

On Monday, the Israeli Air Force targeted a residential building inhabited by leaders and members of Lebanon’s Hezbollah forces near the Mezzeh Military Airport on the western edge of the Syrian capital, Damascus, targeting a house containing leaders and members of Hezbollah. There were reports of dead and wounded individuals.

