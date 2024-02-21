Thousands flee violent Israeli strikes in eastern Gaza

Hundreds of Palestinian families fled the violent Israeli bombardment and ground incursion in Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, Anadolu news agency reported yesterday.

Eyewitnesses told the agency that Israeli artillery and warplanes pounded Al-Zaytoun while ground troops advanced.

According to the witnesses, hundreds of families have been displaced from their homes in the area to the western areas of the city, including the Remal neighbourhood, the port and the beach.

The bombing destroyed homes, streets and infrastructure.

Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement that its fighters have been engaged in fierce battles with Israeli forces in Al-Taqaddum axis, south of Al-Zaytoun, noting that a number of Israeli helicopters were seen transporting the wounded and killed soldiers.

Earlier yesterday, Israeli Army Radio said the army began a military operation last night in Al-Zaytoun neighbourhood, which is expected to last several weeks.

As of yesterday, the devastating Israeli war on Gaza had killed 29,195 people and wounded 69,170 others, most of them children and women, according to Palestinian and UN figures.

Israel stands accused of committing genocide before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

READ: Israel economy shrank by almost 20% in the last quarter of 2023 due to Gaza war