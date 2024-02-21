UN official deems kill rates in Gaza highest in the world since Rwandan genocide UN official Andrew Gilmour said that the Israeli military’s rate of killings in Gaza is the highest among military operations against civilians worldwide since the Rwandan genocide in 1994. The former UN Assistant Secretary-General for Human Rights addressed this issue from the perspective of international law, raising questions about the concept of collective punishment. Gilmour emphasised that this discussion should be informed by the staggering toll of over 27,000 civilian deaths and the displacement of 2.2 million people in just four-and-a-half months of conflict. The UN estimates that more than one million people were killed, and 150,000 to 250,000 women were raped in around 100 days during the Rwandan genocide in 1994.